Electrical issue caused camper trailer fire in Wood County, 4 people displaced

RICHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities believe a camper trailer fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.

Around 4:45 p.m. Thursday, the Richfield Rural Fire Department was dispatched to a camper on fire on Bethel Road in the town of Richfield.

Upon arrival, firefighters found flames shooting out from around and underneath the camper. The fire was also in the walls and roof of the camper. Richfield Fire Chief Josh Sabo said bales piled around the camper for insulation contributed to the fire’s spread.

The camper was being used as a residence and was home to a mother and three children along with their two dogs. At the time of the fire, two children and the dogs were inside. They were able to escape prior to the fire department’s arrival.

The camper suffered severe damage and is considered a total loss. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.

The two children and a passerby were evaluated for smoke inhalation by Marshfield Ambulance and Richfield Rural Fire Department Emergency Medical Responders.

Fire Departments assisting Richfield were Arpin, Cameron, Hewitt Area, and members of the Wood County Central Rapid Intervention Team from Pittsville and Lincoln Fire Departments. Additional assistance was provided by Wood County Sheriff’s Department, Wood County Dispatch Center and American Red Cross.

Richfield is south of Marshfield.

