Cyclones Head Coach and General Manager to return next season

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Wausau Cyclones Head Coach and General Manager Colin Bailey will return next season.

“Coach Bailey has exemplified leadership, work ethic, community engagement and development of young athletes not only on the ice but within the greater Wausau community. His dedication and commitment to player development and advancement will assist in continuing the growth and success for Cyclones teams in the future and we look forward to continued success in the coming seasons,” stated Cyclones Ownership.

Coach Bailey guided the Cyclones to a 21-24-1-1 record and playoff appearance in the inaugural season, which has solidified the Cyclones as a contender within the NA3HL Central Division.

The Cyclones are members of the North American 3 Hockey League (NA3HL), one of three USA Hockey-sanctioned Tier III Junior leagues.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.