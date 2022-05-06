Court documents: Suspect in Lily Peters case moved body after her death

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WSAW) - The teen suspect arrested and charged with the murder of 10-year-old Lily Peters, returned to the area where she was killed to hide her body, according to court documents.

Court documents state he told police that when he heard the victim was missing, he determined he needed to “hide her better,” so he returned to the scene, moved her body and covered her with leaves.

Lily Peters, of Chippewa Falls, was reported missing by her father on April 24. Her body was found the next day in a nearby woods. Chippewa Falls Police Matthew Kelm said Peters and the suspect knew each other.

The suspect’s criminal complaint has been unsealed, meaning it was not publicly available. It was unsealed Friday after all identifying suspect and victim information as redacted.

WCCO-TV obtained a copy. It further states the suspect went home, showered, and put his clothes in the wash.

Peters’ cause of death was blunt force trauma and strangulation.

The suspect is charged in adult in court. In Wisconsin, if a person over the age of 10 is charged with homicide the case will start in adult court, however, the defense can file a petition to have it moved to juvenile court.

A clerical court appearance is scheduled for June 24.

The suspect remains in an Eau Claire County detention center on a $1 million cash bond.

