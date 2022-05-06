News and First Alert Weather App
Amherst baseball’s dominance on the mound leads to undefeated start

By Noah Manderfeld
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 9:44 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AMHERST, Wis. (WSAW) - Dominant is a word thrown around often in sports, but where it might be true is for the Amherst pitching staff.

Despite what they call a slow start. Amherst baseball is undefeated and ranked number two in Division 3 midway through the season. But their performance on the bump has given the team a boost.

“Pitching has really been the anchor that’s kept us competitive in every game,” head coach Bill Held said.

Between their top four arms of Ben Lee, Wyatt Blaskowski, Landon Moe and Tyler Soulsby, the group has given up a total of 13 earned runs in 64 innings.

“That’s four arms that last year, we could depend on them. This year, they’ve shown that they can handle every situation,” Held added.

But beyond the strength of the top four, the staff top to bottom gives even more relief and innings.

“I’m comfortable with five to six, we’ve got plenty of guys that can throw strikes and get outs when we need it,” Moe said.

Anchored by UW-Milwaukee commit Ben Lee, the Falcons have confidence with every pitch.

“I think we’ve got one of the deepest rotations in the state when it comes to skill and velocity and movement,” Lee added.

With a long list of options to cover the frequent doubleheaders this season has scheduled, it allows the top of the rotation to have more zip on their fastball.

“When you can have guys not throw every day, or every two days, that’s important for the care of the arm, especially getting deep,” Blaskowski said.

So when tournament time comes around, the Falcons will be ready to throw their best pitch.

“If we play at our best, I don’t think there’s any team that can stop us,” Lee said.

Amherst isn’t clicking in the batter’s box yet, but they hope skill on the bump can lead them to glory.

”The expectation is state. The expectation is to be the best in the state,” Held said.

