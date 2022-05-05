News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Woman accused of helping convicted murderer escape, court docs say

Susan Lemley is accused of helping a convicted murderer escape in Alabama, according to court...
Susan Lemley is accused of helping a convicted murderer escape in Alabama, according to court documents.(Montgomery County Detention Center)
By WSFA 12 News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA/Gray News) - A woman has been charged with helping a convicted murderer escape custody, according to court documents.

Susan Lemley, 40, has been charged with facilitating escape. Court documents state she helped David Kyle, 49, escape.

Kyle was being housed at the Red Eagle Work Center in Montgomery, Alabama, when he fled on April 23 from a job site where he was assigned, under supervision, to work, according to WSFA.

According to court documents, Lemley helped Kyle escape from the site at Riverwalk Stadium. She then took him to Tennessee.

Kyle was serving a 99-year sentence for a 2000 murder conviction when he escaped. He was also sentenced to eight years in prison for a separate arson conviction.

According to a 1999 article from the Associated Press, Kyle, then 27, was a known drug dealer who shot a man to death in 1998 and left his remains in the trunk of a burning vehicle. The article also indicates Kyle was serving a separate 8-year prison sentence after pleading guilty in 1998 to burning the business of an employer who had recently fired him.

Kyle was taken into custody Monday morning by the U.S. Marshal Service, the Alabama Department of Corrections and the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office. Cherokee County Sheriff Jeff Shaver said Kyle was arrested in the Slackland community of his county.

Lemley is being held in the Montgomery County Detention Center with bail set at $5,000.

Copyright 2022 WSFA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Latest News

FILE - In this July 13, 2021 photo, the logo for Boeing appears on a screen above a trading...
Boeing will move its headquarters to DC area from Chicago
US regulators have limited the use of Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine to adults who cannot receive...
FDA restricts J&J’s COVID-19 vaccine due to blood clot risk
FILE - White House deputy press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre takes a question from a reporter...
Biden taps 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary
A Florida school bus driver saves 40 students after bus catches fire.
WATCH: Driver saves 40 students after school bus catches fire
Four daycare workers in Tennessee are facing charges after police say they gave young children...
4 daycare workers charged after giving children melatonin, officials say