Merrill High School principal selected as superintendent

MERRILL Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Area Public School Board announced that it has unanimously selected Shannon Murray to be Superintendent of the Merrill Area Public Schools.

Murray currently serves as the Merrill High School Principal and has been in that position for the last 16 years.

“While we had many qualified candidates, throughout the process the decision was evident,” said Kevin Blake, President of the Merrill Area Public School Board, “We are fortunate and excited to move forward under Mr. Murray’s leadership.”

Prior to coming to Merrill, Murray served as an assistant principal at Wausau West High School and taught at Wausau West and Medford high schools.

Murray received his administrative licensure at Marian University and is currently completing his Specialist program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Murray has formally accepted the offer as superintendent and will begin working in that position on July 1, 2022.

Current Superintendent John Sample announced his retirement earlier this year.

