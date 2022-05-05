News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Merrill High School principal selected as superintendent

Shannon Murray
Shannon Murray(Merrill Superintendent)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERRILL Wis. (WSAW) - The Merrill Area Public School Board announced that it has unanimously selected Shannon Murray to be Superintendent of the Merrill Area Public Schools.

Murray currently serves as the Merrill High School Principal and has been in that position for the last 16 years.

“While we had many qualified candidates, throughout the process the decision was evident,” said Kevin Blake, President of the Merrill Area Public School Board, “We are fortunate and excited to move forward under Mr. Murray’s leadership.”

Prior to coming to Merrill, Murray served as an assistant principal at Wausau West High School and taught at Wausau West and Medford high schools.

Murray received his administrative licensure at Marian University and is currently completing his Specialist program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Murray has formally accepted the offer as superintendent and will begin working in that position on July 1, 2022.

Current Superintendent John Sample announced his retirement earlier this year.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Latest News

How to make sopes
How to make sopes
Gardening for a cause, that’s what a group in Marshfield is doing to get fresh produce to...
Building a community garden for a cause
Improving Mental Health in the Jail 5/4/2022
Improving Mental Health in the Jail 5/4/2022
Group Plans Community Garden with a Purpose 5/4/2022
Group Plans Community Garden with a Purpose 5/4/2022