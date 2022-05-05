News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Medford man pinned by tractor’s wheel dies of injuries

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have identified a man run over and killed by a tractor he was repairing as Eli Mullet, 51.

First responders were paged to a property near Medford in the town of Little Black around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said Mullet was working on a tractor in a machine shed. The rear wheel tipped back, pinning him. He was freed from the wheel before first responders arrived. He died at the scene due to the extent of his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Latest News

Grass fire near Bevent on May 5, 2022
Authorities responding to report of large grass fire near Bevent
Greenheck Turner Community Center
Informational meeting to be held May 11 regarding new Weston community center
The percent of residents by county residents that have been fully vaccinated or received one...
VACCINE TRACKER: North Central Wisconsin vaccination percentage information
More sun Saturday, while clouds are common Sunday.
First Alert Weather: Seasonable temperatures & mostly dry days ahead