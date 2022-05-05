Medford man pinned by tractor’s wheel dies of injuries

MEDFORD, Wis. (WSAW) - Authorities have identified a man run over and killed by a tractor he was repairing as Eli Mullet, 51.

First responders were paged to a property near Medford in the town of Little Black around 11 a.m. Thursday.

Investigators said Mullet was working on a tractor in a machine shed. The rear wheel tipped back, pinning him. He was freed from the wheel before first responders arrived. He died at the scene due to the extent of his injuries.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.