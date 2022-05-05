News and First Alert Weather App
Jason Derulo to headline free concert at Titletown

Jason Derulo arrives at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the...
Jason Derulo arrives at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.(Richard Shotwell/Invision | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 12:30 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jason Derulo will headline a free concert in Titletown.

The Green Bay Packers say the concert is the highlight of the annual Summer Fun Days Showcase on Saturday, June 4.

The Summer Fun Days Showcase is 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. There will be activities for all ages. CLICK HERE for a list of activities.

The Jason Derulo concert starts at 8:30 p.m. in the Lambeau Field west parking lot across South Ridge Road from Titletown.

Ridge Road will be closed to traffic starting in the early afternoon.

There will be opening music acts at the base of Ariens Hill. The Belle Weather will perform 3 p.m. to 5:15 p.m. and CAT 5 will perform 5:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Parking in the Lambeau Field and Titletown lots will be free. Parking in Lots 5 and 6 will be limited due to the concert.

Jason Derulo has 11 platinum singles and and 6.5 billion YouTube views. His hits include “Talk Dirty”, “Acapulco”, “Wiggle”, and “Whatcha Say.”

