Informational meeting to be held May 11 regarding new Weston community center

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The public is invited to learn more about Greenheck Turner Community Center during an open house on May 11. The D.C. Everest Education Foundation will host the event from 5:30-7 p.m. at the D.C. Everest Middle School Auditorium, located at 9302 Schofield Ave. in Weston.

The DCE Education Foundation, a non-profit organization, is leading fundraising efforts for the $29 million community wellness center to be named the Greenheck Turner Community Center.

The DCE Education Foundation has secured more than $23.6 million to date. All funding for the center will be derived from private contributions.

Amenities will include an artificial turf field, two virtual sports simulators, a walking track, and much more.

