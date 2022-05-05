News and First Alert Weather App
Informational meeting to be held May 11 regarding new Weston community center

Greenheck Turner Community Center
Greenheck Turner Community Center(DCE Education Foundation)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - The public is invited to learn more about Greenheck Turner Community Center during an open house on May 11. The D.C. Everest Education Foundation will host the event from 5:30-7 p.m. at the D.C. Everest Middle School Auditorium, located at 9302 Schofield Ave. in Weston.

The DCE Education Foundation, a non-profit organization, is leading fundraising efforts for the $29 million community wellness center to be named the Greenheck Turner Community Center.

The DCE Education Foundation has secured more than $23.6 million to date. All funding for the center will be derived from private contributions.

Amenities will include an artificial turf field, two virtual sports simulators, a walking track, and much more.

