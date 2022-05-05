ICU nurse explains her passion for working with severe patients

WESTON, Wis. (WSAW) - An ICU nurse at Marshfield Clinic Health System said Covid-19 patients have dramatically decreased, but her passion for helping severe patients hasn’t changed.

Growing up, Brianna Leininger was surrounded by nurses. Her mother, grandmother, and most of her aunts were in the profession.

“I kind of grew up hearing all of those different stories,” said Brianna Leininger, Registered Nurse, Marshfield Clinic Health System.

It wasn’t until a few years ago that she discovered her passion for working with more severe patients in the ICU when she shadowed a heart surgery.

“I just remember him holding this patient’s heart in his hand and thinking how amazing that was and how miraculous medicine could be,” said Leininger.

Leininger said that’s the moment she knew she wanted to work with patients in critical condition.

“It might be a patient where you think ‘oh this patient might not make it home’ and they do a complete 360 and you get to be a part of that,” said Leininger.

Working during the peak of the pandemic, sometimes those drastic changes that resulted in the patient going home happened, but it wasn’t always a happy ending.

“Watching patients that otherwise shouldn’t have been in the end of their life, be in the end of their life. That was the hardest part… all of the death,” said Leininger.

She said it took a toll on her.

Leininger said for several months she had to work on managing her mental health. The relationships she built with patients and their families are what pulled her through.

“I do everything in my power to make sure that they are being cared for the way that I would want my own loved one to be cared for,” said Leininger.

She still thinks about many of her patients and wonders how they are doing.

As National Nurse Week nears on Friday, Leininger has a message for those considering joining the field.

“Being a nurse can be very very difficult at times, but it’s also very rewarding. If I could do everything all over again, I feel I would still pick the career choice that I did,” said Leininger.

National Nurse Week is May 6-12th. Don’t forget to thank the nurses in your life!

