First Alert Weather: Consistent spring-like weather before turning hot & muggy next week

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - If you enjoyed Wednesday’s weather, you’re in-store for a treat! Dry and mild weather continues through the weekend with highs sitting near-normal in the 60s. A pattern change is expected to occur on Mother’s Day which will bring chances for rain and storms to start the new week, but also summer-like warmth.

Turning summer-like by next week as temperatures jump into the 80s. (WSAW)

A weak disturbance on Thursday is expected to transport some cloud cover back to the region. Despite this, sunshine sticks around but mixes with clouds. The low to mid-60s will continue on Thursday and on Friday.

Much of the same weather for Cinco De Mayo Thursday. Some increasing clouds during the afternoon (WSAW)

Heading into Mother’s Day weekend, temperatures will be even warmer, near the mid-60s. Wisconsin’s general fishing season begins this upcoming Saturday, May 7th. Gorgeous weather is expected. Make sure to have the sunscreen and sunglasses handy.

Fishing opener on Saturday will feature plentiful sunshine and warmer temperatures. (WSAW)

Clouds return for Mother’s Day Sunday. A chance for some rain showers to develop midday and linger into the overnight hours as a frontal system approaches the region.

Consistent temperatures through the weekend. Increasing clouds and chance for rain on Mother's Day Sunday (WSAW)

A lifting warm front at the start of next week will allow for even warmer air to flow into the region. Temperatures are likely to hit the 70s, and may even reach the 80s. Though, the frontal system will likely allow for storms to develop, some of which could become strong. Nonetheless, this is still days out, and the forecast will undergo multiple changes until then. But, as a heads up, keep an eye on the forecast for early next week.

