Democratic group focuses spending in Wisconsin, Michigan

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Democratic group is focusing its television advertising spending in the upper Midwest states of Michigan and Wisconsin where Democratic incumbent governors face tough reelection bids.

The Democratic Governors Association’s announced Wednesday that it is spending $75 million on ads in seven states, with $23 million going to help Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and $21 million for Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

The spending in Wisconsin is more than triple the $6.2 million that the Republican Governors Association said two months ago it planned to spend in the state, at least initially. The RGA said it would spend $3.5 million in Michigan starting in mid-October.

The Democratic Governors Association said it was also spending in Colorado ($5 million), Maine ($5 million), Minnesota ($4.5 million), Nevada ($10 million) and New Mexico ($2.5 million).

Candidates include ex-Detroit Police Chief James Craig, self-funding wealthy suburban businessmen Perry Johnson and Kevin Rinke, chiropractor Garrett Soldano and conservative former TV host Tudor Dixon.

In Wisconsin, Evers this week launched his first television ad of the race, saying he planned to spend $3.5 million on spots through the Aug. 9 primary.

Four Republicans are running to take on Evers.

The Wisconsin primary is Aug. 9.

