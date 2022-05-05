Celebrate Cinco de Mayo with a traditional Mexican dish

RIB MOUNTAIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Cinco de Mayo or May 5, is a holiday that commemorates the anniversary of Mexico’s win over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla. However, it is not Mexican Independence Day, but it is celebrated with traditional Mexican dishes, drinks and good times. Cinco de Mayo is a popular holiday celebrated mostly in the states and in the city of Puebla in Mexico.

The owner of El Tequila Salsa in Rib Mountain, Rogelio Romano, was born and raised in Puebla. He moved here 22 years ago, and said when he came here and saw the celebrations for the holiday, it made him feel like he belonged.

“I would like to meet the person who started celebrating here because for me, it feels like home when we celebrate like, margaritas, some good food, let’s make special stuff like that. So I don’t know when they started but good thing they started because it makes me feel [at] home,” he explained.

Rogelio explained when it comes to celebrating, the holiday means good times, enjoying the ambiance and cooking good food.

“A part of my culture is cooking good food. For me, it’s a big thing... It means like let’s celebrate with good food and or honor to Ignacio Saragosa, he was the general who was in charge, back in the day,” he explained.

He explained anyone is able to partake in the celebrations.

“All you need to have is a good attitude and come and join us or anywhere we celebrate Cinco de Mayo. I know there was a big fight back in the day, but now by being positive, we turn it into something good,” he said.

One way people can celebrate the day is by making sopes-- a popular street snack that you’ll find almost anywhere in Mexico. The foundation of a sope is a homemade corn or flour shell that serves as the base or masa.

Rogelio said the ingredients for his recipe call for the masa itself, refried beans, chicken, queso fresco, salsa and lettuce. He also explained how to make fresh salsa at home.

The salsa ingredients include roasted tomatoes, Chile de Árbol peppers, and a clove of garlic. He then mashed it in a molcajete. It’s traditionally made from stone or volcanic rock, it consists of a bowl that stands on three legs and comes with a matching tapered instrument designed to hold and grind.

