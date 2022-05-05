Building a community garden for a cause

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - A new garden in Marshfield aims to help those in need while also honoring the legacy of a local farmer.

The corner of Central and Arnold is a busy intersection in downtown Marshfield. It will soon become even busier and greener with the help of a community garden.

“Basically, bringing the garden back to Marshfield that once existed here,” Marshfield Wastewater Admin Associate Bonnie Sabo said.

It’s been two years since a temporary community garden was there. The new garden will be permanent with raised beds, a fence, and its own water system.

‘Leadership Marshfield’ is in charge of the project. The new garden will also be a memorial to honor Lucille Wolf, an area farmer who set out to teach youth about working with soil. The memorial garden will be right across the street from the St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Center. All produce from the garden goes straight to their food pantry.

“Produce is one of the first things, if we put it out in our hallway, it’s the first thing to go,” St. Vincent de Paul Outreach Director Trisha Hebert said.

Leadership Marshfield needs $15,000 for the garden project, they’ve already raised $11,000 through donations and grants. People can also buy memorial plaques to remember their loved ones.

“Think of your family members or your friends’ memories, going towards helping people who are less fortunate,” Hebert said.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.