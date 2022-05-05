Authorities responding to report of large grass fire near Bevent
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEVENT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Natural Resources and Hatley Fire Department have been requested to respond to a grass fire.
Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, a property owner reported he was burning leaves when the fire got out of control. First responders have been told the fire is about 1 acre in size.
The property is off Highway Y and south of Highway 153.
This is a developing story
