Authorities responding to report of large grass fire near Bevent

BEVENT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Natural Resources and Hatley Fire Department have been requested to respond to a grass fire.

Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, a property owner reported he was burning leaves when the fire got out of control. First responders have been told the fire is about 1 acre in size.

The property is off Highway Y and south of Highway 153.

Grass fire reported May 5, 2022 in the town of Bevent (WSAW)

This is a developing story

