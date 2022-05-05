News and First Alert Weather App
Authorities responding to report of large grass fire near Bevent

Grass fire near Bevent on May 5, 2022
Grass fire near Bevent on May 5, 2022(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BEVENT, Wis. (WSAW) - The Department of Natural Resources and Hatley Fire Department have been requested to respond to a grass fire.

Just before 3 p.m. Thursday, a property owner reported he was burning leaves when the fire got out of control. First responders have been told the fire is about 1 acre in size.

The property is off Highway Y and south of Highway 153.

Grass fire reported May 5, 2022 in the town of Bevent
Grass fire reported May 5, 2022 in the town of Bevent(WSAW)

This is a developing story

