What striking down Roe v. Wade means for Wisconsinites

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - If the supreme court strikes down Roe v. Wade, the control will shift from the federal level down to individual states.

If Justice Alito’s leaked draft is supported by his fellow justices, Wisconsin would revert back to a law that bans doctors in Wisconsin from doing abortions with the exception of saving the mother’s life.

“Wisconsin still has its old late 19th-century law,” said John Blakeman, Professor of Political Science at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point.

Blakeman said because of this law, Wisconsin is unlike many other states.

“Most states that restrict abortion have done so with more modern laws and Wisconsin it really depends, the legislature may choose to go back and revisit the old law and update it, and then again it might not,” said Blakeman.

While that decision is unclear, Wisconsinites have a clear opinion on the issue.

“Now, I mean public opinion in Wisconsin is pro-choice,” said Blakeman.

A recent Marquette Law study found 72% of people in Wisconsin are opposed to getting rid of Roe v. Wade. However, that opinion isn’t as popular among the courts.

“Over the last 50 years the courts have gradually, what we call, narrowed Roe v. Wade,” said Blakeman.

This means it made the women’s right to choose an abortion more and more limited over time.

If it gets completely stuck down, state politicians and legislators will have to decide how to move forward.

“I think there will be a real live and active political debate about that and the legislature at some point will probably have to confront that,” said Blakeman.

Blakeman said if overturned, it could have a significant impact on the midterm elections in November.

