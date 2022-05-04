News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

VIDEO: Hundreds of homes demolished after destructive tornado sweeps through city

The City of Andover shared a video that captured a destructive tornado moving through the area on April 29. (Source: KWCH)
By KWCH Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 4:43 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - A destructive tornado was caught on camera last week in Kansas.

The City of Andover shared the tornado video from April 29 as the cyclone formed in southern Sedgwick County and then moved into the city.

KWCH reports the twister destroyed hundreds of homes in Sedgwick County and the City of Andover. Officials said less than ten people were injured, but one woman remained hospitalized with a back injury.

Luckily, officials reported no immediate deaths in the area.

Copyright 2022 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Latest News

Jamie Avery Jr., 28, is facing several charges, including attempted murder, arson and...
Man charged after trying to set 1-year-old on fire, sheriff says
Many questions remain in the case, including motive and the relationship between the suspect...
Man accused of trying to set infant on fire; another child found hurt
Gardening for a cause, that’s what a group in Marshfield is doing to get fresh produce to...
Building a community garden for a cause
Improving Mental Health in the Jail 5/4/2022
Improving Mental Health in the Jail 5/4/2022
Group Plans Community Garden with a Purpose 5/4/2022
Group Plans Community Garden with a Purpose 5/4/2022