VIDEO: Deputy watches Baby Shark with toddler while waiting for family to pick her up

Deputy watches Baby Shark with toddler while waiting for family to pick her up

A deputy in Ohio is getting praise for the way he comforted a toddler after her grandparents were arrested. (Source: Delaware County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 3:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (Gray News) – A deputy in Ohio is getting praise for the way he comforted a toddler after her grandparents were arrested.

The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office said a 16-month-old girl had to wait for her great-grandparents to pick her up after her grandparents were arrested on outstanding warrants.

While waiting for her family, Deputy Carey took the child into his patrol car and turned Baby Shark on his phone for her to watch.

Carey’s body cam video also shows him joke and play with the child and even wipe away her tears.

“The good news is that this sweet baby girl has many family members who love her,” the sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post Wednesday. “Even more endearing is that Deputy Carey is not a father (yet), but he showed extreme care and sensitivity to the child, just as any parent/guardian would have wanted.”

The sheriff’s office said Carey stayed with the child for about 20 minutes before she was picked up by her family.

