Stevens Point carjacking suspect extradited to Wisconsin

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - A 52-year-old man accused of carjacking a woman in Stevens Point has been extradited to Wisconsin to be formally charged.

Police said the suspect, identified as William Gentry was arrested three days later in Springfield, Missouri.

On April 11, Stevens Point Police responded to the report of a car theft in the Target parking lot. A woman told police a man had a knife and threatened to stab her. The suspect took the car keys from the woman’s hand. The suspect drove west through the parking lot and then south onto Maple Bluff. The suspect turned West onto Hwy 10 and then appeared to go north on I-39.

“Target has some good video of the individual. It was from afar so it wasn’t super easy to identify. However, there was specific clothing material that the individual was wearing that both witnesses described and the video surveillance described or showed,” said Lieutenant Joe Johnson of the Stevens Point Police Department following the incident.

The victim was not injured.

Jail records show Gentry was transferred from the Greene County Jail in Missouri to the Portage County Jail on Tuesday.

Gentry is expected to make his first court appearance at 11 a.m. He’s expected to be charged with armed robbery and operating without consent.

