Scammers posing as Chase Bank target Wood County residents
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about subtle red flags to protect your identity from scammers.
A recipient contacted the sheriff’s office asking it to share a letter the person received in hopes that no one would fall victim. By most accounts the letter appears legitimate, however, the phone number and address are not connected to Chase.
