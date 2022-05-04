News and First Alert Weather App
Scammers posing as Chase Bank target Wood County residents

Scammers pose as Chase Bank
Scammers pose as Chase Bank(WSAW)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WISCONSIN, Wis. (WSAW) - Wood County Sheriff’s Department is warning the public about subtle red flags to protect your identity from scammers.

A recipient contacted the sheriff’s office asking it to share a letter the person received in hopes that no one would fall victim. By most accounts the letter appears legitimate, however, the phone number and address are not connected to Chase.

