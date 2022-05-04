News and First Alert Weather App
Preparing for mosquito season

People are starting to see the blood-sucking insect
Mosquito season in central Wisconsin
Mosquito season in central Wisconsin(WSAW)
By Jade Flury
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People are reporting mosquito stings in central Wisconsin despite the cooler weather. Recent rain and flooding are creating the ideal conditions for the blood-sucking insects.

PJ Liesch, an entomologist for the University of Wisconsin, said it’s normal to see mosquitoes this time of year. He said the weather patterns are what shape the mosquito season. '

“Being cold-blooded creatures, many insect species need it to be about 50 degrees or warmer,” said Liesch.

Liesch said there are about 50 to 60 different species of mosquitoes in the state.

“Each type of mosquito can differ in terms of how they overwinter, how many generations they may go through in a year,” said Liesch.

Liesch said some species of mosquitoes can be active during the wintertime, while others can become active later in the year.

“We have some mosquitoes for example that we commonly refer to as ‘snowmelt mosquitoes’ because those species specifically rely on the water from melting snow and that allows their larvae to develop and emerge,” said Liesch.

There are also mosquitoes that rely on floodwaters from heavy rainfall.

“So if we get heavy rains during the spring months we can get some big mosquito populations in June,” said Liesch.

Right now, it’s too early to determine if it will be a buggy season.

“It’s really going to depend on the weather, specifically on the rainfall. If we get a lot of precipitation in general we’re probably going to have a bad mosquito year with lots of activity,” said Liesch.

Liesch said drier conditions, like last year, mean less mosquito activity.

“We really have to stay tuned for the mosquito story this year and see how much rain we get in May, June, and July. That’s really going to influence what goes on during the summer months and later into the summer and fall as well,” said Liesch.

Liesch suggests creating a barrier between you and the insect, such as a long sleeve shirt or screened in area, to protect against the bugs.

