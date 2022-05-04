People express concern over mining proposal

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - People in Marathon County attended the Natural Resources Committee meeting Tuesday to express concern about the proposed mining project at the Easton Reef Deposit location by Canadian company Greenlight Metals.

In order to find gold and other minerals, exploratory bores have to be drilled, and drill bits have to be chemically lubricated in the process. Over 200 compounds are approved for this by the d-n-r.

“They just added 14 products 30 days ago. So the list was just recently updated,” said concerned property owner Ron James.

James says companies that make these chemicals admit they’re cancer causing and shouldn’t be introduced to the aquifers.

“We would like to see the lubricants pre-tested prior to use. That’s common sense. Everyone would agree upon that. If they hold back on wanting to test these for the level of PFAS and toxicity, well then that’s already a red flag,” James said.

People are already spooked by the idea of contaminated water as so many municipalities are dealing with high levels of PFAS.

“Nobody knows if they’re in there or not because they’ve never been tested for PFAS content,” James said.

Nancy Stencil was at the meeting to make her voice heard. She lives in Rib Mountain about a mile away from a well that was shut down because of PFAS.

“I want to ask the committee if they can prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that ten years down the road we’re not going to have some kind of aftermath,” Stencil said.

Stencil said the reason she and others showed up is for the health and safety of people in the county.

“We aren’t necessarily against mining, but we are about protecting the water,” she said.

