How to avoid common injuries related to spring cleaning and yard work as weather begins to warm up

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - As the weather starts to get warmer and the days are lasting longer, spring cleaning and outdoor yard work may be tasks people are wanting to check off their to-do lists. However, shedding the winter blues can come with a cost if people are not careful.

Spring cleaning can seem like a harmless task, but washing windows, lifting and standing on ladders can lead to both injuries and muscle soreness. That’s why Shannon Ramsey, the health and wellness director for the Woodson YMCA said stretching before and after can help avoid soreness and injuries.

“[People] don’t think of how sore they’re going to be once they get into that cleaning. So again, that stretching is going to be really important afterward. And then just when you are in that [cleaning] mode and getting in there, think of trying to get your heart rate up a little bit by maybe reaching a little bit higher for something or making your move a little bit faster,” she said.

She said the most important muscles to stretch before and after are the hamstrings, glutes and lower back. One stretching exercise that can be done before and after is simply bending over and touching your toes and repeating it a couple of times. People can also stretch out their shoulders and rotator cuffs by doing some arm circles to get the blood flowing to their muscles.

“[There are] just a lot of different things you can incorporate but make sure that you know your body is probably going to be a little bit sore. For the first time going out, you know cleaning windows or maybe power washing your house or something like that, it’s just a little bit different movement than you’re used to doing all winter long,” Ramsey explained.

If people want to take their spring cleaning to the next level, she said people can incorporate working out while doing the tasks.

“Core is super important. A lot of people when they are vacuuming, for example, tend to just do the upper body vacuuming, not good, hurts your shoulders and can hurt your upper body. So we can incorporate lunges into vacuuming and you can lunge and vacuum. And then you can go to the other side, and lunge again and vacuum. And then notice that you’re engaging your core a little bit more here, you’re also engaging the legs doing a little bit more of a work,” she explained.

The biggest takeaway, she explained, is making sure people warm up before they jump into the tasks.

“When you do those movements, make them big, use your core. And then finally, make sure you’re getting a good stretch afterward as well.”

She also explained how people can transition into working out and exercising outdoors as the weather continues to get warmer. However, one thing she said to pay attention to while making the transition is making sure the environment is safe to workout in and not slippery.

Ramsey also explained how things outside can be incorporated into the workout so there’s no relying on equipment, like a park bench. Some exercises include, v-sits, inclined push-ups on the back of the bench and mountain climbers, lunges and tricep dips.

“You [can] just go into your local park and we’ve got plenty of them here. And you can utilize the bench or any of the surroundings near you,” she said.

For a warm-up she said people can walk a couple of circles around the block before they jump into their workout.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.