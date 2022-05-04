News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Guinness World Records: 100-year-old man has longest career of 84 years at same company

Walter Orthmann officially holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest career at the...
Walter Orthmann officially holds the Guinness World Record for having the longest career at the same company.(Guinness World Records)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 7:51 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - A man in Brazil is setting records for staying at the same company for over eight decades.

Last month, Walter Orthmann turned 100 years old and celebrated with his co-workers, friends, and family. He also celebrated being honored as one of the latest Guinness World Record holders.

Officials with the Guinness World Records said Orthmann has set the record for working at the same company for 84 years and nine days, as the team verified back on Jan 6.

He started working as a shipping assistant when he was fifteen years old in January 1938 at a textile company in Santa Catarina, Brazil, called Industrias Renaux S.A. The company is now known as ReneauxView.

Due to financial problems at home, Orthmann told officials he began to work to help his family. He went with his mom to apply for a job, and because of his strong proficiency in German, he was hired. And the new record holder has worked at the same company ever since.

“Back in 1938, kids were expected to work to help support the family. As the oldest son of five, my mother took me to find a job at the age of 14,” Orthmann said.

Officials said after getting his first position as a shipping assistant, Orthmann showed outstanding skills and a willingness to learn. So, he was promoted to a position in sales and became a successful sales manager.

“I was given the opportunity to work as a salesperson. I traveled to Sao Paulo, and in less than one week, I filled the production with orders equivalent to three months of work,” Orthmann said.

The 100-year-old said he believes that the best part about having a job is that it gives you a sense of purpose, commitment and a routine.

Throughout his 84 years of work, Orthmann said he has seen many things. He said one of the most important parts of the business is constantly being up-to-date and adapting to different contexts.

Officials said he is in good health, with excellent mental clarity and memory. Orthmann enjoys a calm life and exercises every day. As a result, he has maintained enough vitality and energy to drive to his favorite place every day, the office.

“You need to get busy with the present, not the past or the future. Here and now is what counts. So, let’s go to work!” Orthmann said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Worzalla to looking to add 75 jobs; hosting hiring event Tuesday
Tim Michaels
GOP gubernatorial candidate lived part-time in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

North Korean state media released this image of leader Kim Jong Un with the troops who took...
North Korea fires ballistic missile amid rising animosities
Nitrate Issue Boils Over in County Meeting 5/3/2022
Nitrate Issue Boils Over in County Meeting 5/3/2022
Group Expresses Mining Concerns 5/3/2022
Group Expresses Mining Concerns 5/3/2022
A Louisville school bus overturned on a local highway Tuesday morning, sending all students to...
‘It was scary’: 21 students sent to hospital after school bus overturns on highway
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warmer air arrives on Wednesday