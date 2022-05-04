News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Green Bay Packers to play Giants in London game

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff...
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) warms up before an NFL divisional playoff football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Saturday, Jan 22. 2022, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)(Jeffrey Phelps | AP)
By WBAY news staff
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 7:06 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Green Bay Packers will play the New York Giants in London.

The game is scheduled for Oct. 9 at 8:30 a.m. CT. The game is set to air on NFL Network.

The teams will play at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. It’s a Week 5 game.

Tickets will go on sale in June. CLICK HERE to register your interest in tickets.

“The Packers will have an extremely limited number of tickets available for Packers Season Ticket Holders to purchase through a drawing,” reads a statement from the team. There’s no word yet on how much tickets will cost. The team will send a survey to Season Ticket Holders and invite them to enter the drawing.

This is the first trip overseas for the Packers. They’re the only team to not have played a regular-season game in the NFL International Series.

Packers President and CEO Mark Murphy says the Packers have a strong international following and fans have been asking for a Green Bay international game.

“Because the game will not be played at Lambeau Field, it will be considered a neutral-site international game. The normal allotment of regular-season games will be designated for Green (six) and Gold (two) package ticket holders. Additionally, the international game designation will leave Green Bay with one preseason game, which will be designated to the Green package for the 2022 season. Overall, nine games (eight regular season and one preseason) will be played at Lambeau Field in 2022. Ticket invoices for Packers Season Ticket Holders, which will be sent in the next couple weeks, will reflect this international game scenario,” reads a statement from the Packers.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent