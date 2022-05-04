News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Fond du Lac Fire Rescue urging caution with smoking materials

Damaged from a fire overnight in Fond du Lac caused by improperly disposed smoking material.
Damaged from a fire overnight in Fond du Lac caused by improperly disposed smoking material.(Fond du Lac Fire Rescue)
By Emily Matesic
Updated: May. 3, 2022 at 10:00 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WBAY) - A warning tonight from Fond du Lac Fire Rescue after it’s responded to what it calls is a large number of fires with a common cause. Investigators say all were sparked by improperly disposed smoking materials.

It’s been a busy week and a half for Fond du Lac Fire Rescue. According to Division Chief Jason Roberts, “We’ve had four fire incidents, in the last ten days, directly related, cause being improper discarding of smoking materials and another one still under investigation.”

One of those fires was Monday night at the Empire Building, a portion of the building remains blocked off on Tuesday. Another fire was almost a week ago, last Wednesday, at The Press Box Tavern.

“We started to develop some smoke in the building. A lot of customers were like, what’s that smell, what’s that smell? And I’m running around, trying to look at the exhaust, I’m checking the machines, I’m running around the outside of the building, I’m down in the basement in the crawl space trying to figure out where the smoke is coming from,” says bar GM Aaron Rickert.

It turns out, a cigarette - that was thrown on the ground, outside the bar, somehow ignited too close to the building. It smoldered in the wall for hours before Rickert says he found the source. He adds, “We’re fortunate it was within business hours. If it was something at night that smoldering could have turned into flame and then we’d have a real problem.”

While no one was injured in and of these fires, the damage they caused, is costly, and it’s still being cleaned up. Jason Roberts says, “This has caused thousands of dollars in damage to property and we’re just asking the community to help us out so that we can mitigate these risks, reduce the risk to our community to keep our community safer.”

Some ways to do that, according to the fire department, use water or sand to help extinguish your flames, and don’t just throw cigarette butts on the ground - find a fireproof receptacle.

This time of year, when grass and brush is dry - these butts can cause problems very quickly. “The fire does spread at a drastic rate and we really need to be proactive and try to prevent these fires from occurring,” says Roberts.

And, if you do see a fire, call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk
Each resident sleeps in a pod a bit larger than a twin bed. The pods are outfitted with a...
‘Pod living’ sees 14 people living in one home for cheaper rent

Latest News

Gardening for a cause, that’s what a group in Marshfield is doing to get fresh produce to...
Building a community garden for a cause
Improving Mental Health in the Jail 5/4/2022
Improving Mental Health in the Jail 5/4/2022
Group Plans Community Garden with a Purpose 5/4/2022
Group Plans Community Garden with a Purpose 5/4/2022
ARPA Fund Allocation Debated 5/4/2022
ARPA Fund Allocation Debated 5/4/2022
Wausau skyline
Wausau deciding how to use American Rescue Plan funds