First Alert Weather: Turning warmer with sunshine

Tranquil weather for the rest of the work week. Turning warmer for the weekend
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 4, 2022 at 6:54 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A cooler start to the morning Wednesday morning as temperatures drop into the lower 30s. However, don’t let these temperatures fool you. Swap out the sweater for a t-shirt and a light jacket by the afternoon as highs warm into the lower 60s. Additionally, sunshine will be featured across North-Central Wisconsin. Keep the sunglasses handy!

A weak disturbance arrives on Thursday. This will transport cloud cover back to the region. Skies will be partly sunny along with a few sprinkles that may be possible in the southern portion of the state. Though, most areas are expected to remain dry. The low 60s will continue on Thursday and on Friday.

Heading into Mother’s Day weekend, expect temperatures to remain much of the same, only a few degrees warmer into the mid-60s. Wisconsin’s general fishing season begins this upcoming Saturday, May 7th. Gorgeous weather is expected. Make sure to have the sunscreen and sunglasses handy. Temperatures in the low to mid-60s with mostly sunny skies. Clouds return for Mother’s Day Sunday. A chance for some rain showers to develop midday.

A lifting warm front at the start of next week will allow for even warmer air to flow into the region. Temperatures likely to hit the 70s, and may even reach the 80s. Though, the frontal system will likely allow for storms to develop, some of which could become strong. Nonetheless, this is still days out, and the forecast will undergo multiple changes until then. But, as a heads up, keep an eye on the forecast for early next week.

