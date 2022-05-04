Colfax the eagle flying again after shooting left her with lead poisoning

ANTIGO, Wis. (WMTV) - A bald eagle suffering from lead poisoning is progressing with her recovery. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the Raptor Education Group, Inc. in Antigo announced the eagle is starting to fly and exercise.

The female eagle was found in Colfax. In addition to lead poisoning, she had a broken wing and was brought to REGI for treatment. When she first arrived at the raptor center in early April, her medical staff was not even sure if Colfax would survive. She was treated for the lead poisoning and workers tube-fed her as part of the treatment and because of the trauma of being shot.

We have some terrific updates! 1. COLFAX the bald eagle that was shot and had lead poisoning is in the flight and... Posted by Raptor Education Group, Inc. on Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Now, after all that care, they are able to share pictures of her perched up a tree branch with that poised glare the eagles are famous for.

The Raptor Education Group previously indicated the state’s Department of Natural Resources is investigating her shooting. The reward to find out who did it has climbed to over $18,000.

An adult female bald eagle was shot near Colfax, Wis. The Raptor Education Group said the eagle was likely shot mid-flight and had over 20 shots in her body, resulting in lead poisoning and a broken wing. The eagle was in critical condition as of Sunday, April 3, 2022. (Raptor Education Group, Inc.)

The female eagle was found in the town of Cooks Valley in western Chippewa County near Colfax on 135th Avenue west of 20th Street. The Raptor Education Group said it appears the eagle was struck with birdshot while in mid-flight and had over 20 pellets in her body. A Dunn County resident found the bird and reported the shooting initially.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Department of Natural Resources or the Chippewa County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.