News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Celtics score wire-to-wire win over Bucks, even series at 1-1

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks...
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) celebrates after a basket against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half of Game 2 of an Eastern Conference semifinal in the NBA basketball playoffs Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (WSAW) -The Celtics started Game 2 with a 7-0 run, and never looked back, as Boston defeats the Bucks 109-86 to even their second round series at a game apiece.

Boston was carried early by Jaylon Brown, who scored 17 first quarter points and 25 in the first half to give the C’s a 25-point halftime lead. Brown led all scorers with 30 points.

The Bucks cut the lead to under 15 at a few different points in the second half, but could never get much closer. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 28 points, but had another inefficient night shooting, going just 11-27 from the field.

Boston shot 65% from three in the first half, and finished 20-43 as a team from downtown on the night.

Game 3 will be in Milwaukee on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Worzalla to looking to add 75 jobs; hosting hiring event Tuesday
Tim Michaels
GOP gubernatorial candidate lived part-time in Wisconsin
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team
President Joe Biden said on Tuesday the decision could potentially imperil several rights.
Biden blasts ‘radical’ Roe draft, warns other rights at risk

Latest News

Wausau West Vs. D.C. Everest 5/3/2022
D.C. Everest Softball defeats Wausau West on “Strikeout Cancer” night
Wausau West Vs. D.C. Everest 5/3/2022
Wausau West Vs. D.C. Everest 5/3/2022
New SPASH Football head coach Ryan Eigenberger.
SPASH names Ryan Eigenberger as new football head coach
Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team