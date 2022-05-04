Celtics score wire-to-wire win over Bucks, even series at 1-1

BOSTON (WSAW) -The Celtics started Game 2 with a 7-0 run, and never looked back, as Boston defeats the Bucks 109-86 to even their second round series at a game apiece.

Boston was carried early by Jaylon Brown, who scored 17 first quarter points and 25 in the first half to give the C’s a 25-point halftime lead. Brown led all scorers with 30 points.

The Bucks cut the lead to under 15 at a few different points in the second half, but could never get much closer. Giannis Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 28 points, but had another inefficient night shooting, going just 11-27 from the field.

Boston shot 65% from three in the first half, and finished 20-43 as a team from downtown on the night.

Game 3 will be in Milwaukee on Saturday.

