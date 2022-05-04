Bus route change in Stevens Point to take effect May 23

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - The city of Stevens Point has announced a change to one of its routes. On May 23, Central Transportation will implement a service to the Red Route. That route includes access to Crossroads Commons in Plover and the Stevens Point Business Park.

Operations Superintendent Tom Carroll said the service change will provide faster arrival times and more frequency to one of our most popular areas.

He said the enhancement allows those who rely on public transportation easier, more direct access to goods and services they need.

Bus route change (City of Stevens Point)

