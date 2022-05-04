Medication gives 2022 Miracle Kid with cystic fibrosis new lease on life

AUBURNDALE, Wis. (WSAW) - After 16 years of living with cystic fibrosis, an Auburndale teen feels like a ‘whole new kid, following a new course of treatment.

Gavin Knudson was diagnosed with cystic fibrosis when he was 2-weeks old. It is a genetic disease that affects the lungs, digestive system and other organs. Gavin’s case primarily caused gastrointestinal failure. Throughout his life, he has had about a dozen procedures, including six surgeries.

“They decided to put a cecostomy tube in,” explained Gavin’s mom Gerri Knudson, “which is a tube that goes in his colon, and you flush out so he could go to the bathroom.”

He also needed help maintaining a healthy weight. A gastrostomy or ‘G-tube’ assisted with that.

“It helped me gain weight, so I wouldn’t just be skin and bones,” Gavin explained.

Gavin recently had both tubes removed after his doctors introduced a drug called Trikafta, to help with his digestive and nutritional issues.

“It’s been a little over three months since I got my cecostomy and gastrostomy tubes out and I feel great,” Gavin expressed. “I just feel like a whole new kid without them.”

His parents said they have noticed a difference too.

“His weight is finally coming up,” Gerri explained. “He is growing, getting taller. Even constipation and lung issues are good because of this drug that he is taking now.

Gavin said with this new treatment, he looks forward to the days ahead.

“When they first told me I could get rid of my tubes, I felt happy because I could play like a normal kid and not have to worry about what’s going to happen and what people are going to think,” he explained. “Hopefully a good college and a good life,” he said when asked what was next for him.

