Wisconsin Windigo unveiled as name of Eagle River’s new hockey team

Wisconsin Windigo
Wisconsin Windigo(Copper Island Hockey Club LLC:)
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
EAGLE RIVER, Wis. (WSAW) - Wisconsin Windigo will begin playing hockey this fall at the iconic Dome in Eagle River starting in September.

The team’s name was unveiled Tuesday. The name was selected as part of a contest. Jonathon Gould’s suggestion was selected from more than 150 entries. Jonathon will receive game tickets and a Windigo team apparel for his suggestion. Gould, 13, is a goaltender in the Eagle River Hockey Association.

Windigo is a mythical creature that is said to haunt the Great Lakes region of the United States and Canada, especially during winter blizzards. The Windigo has many different characterizations, but it is generally referred to as a giant antlered reindeer-like beast.

The Copper Island Hockey Club was formed by Mike Kocourek, of Eagle River; Jason King, of Boyne City, Mich.; John Rockwell of Kent, Wash. and David Rowe of Dollar Bay, Mich. The club purchased the Minnesota Magicians of the North American Hockey League and moved the team to the Eagle River.

The NAHL is a 29-team league, based in Dallas. It is the only Tier 2 Junior A hockey league sanctioned by USA Hockey.

