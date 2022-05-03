Wisconsin Senators, candidates react to Roe draft leak

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin lawmakers and candidates are reacting to a leak that shows a draft opinion from the Supreme Court that would seemingly overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark case that established abortion rights in the United States.

The leak was first reported by Politico and shows a majority opinion written by Justice Samuel Alito that would overturn Roe, and the 1992 decision Planned Parenthood v. Casey that maintained abortion rights.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” Alito writes. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

The Supreme Court has not officially acted on Roe. A ruling could have a major impact ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8.

In January, a Marquette University Law School Poll found a majority of the public opposed to overturning Roe v. Wade. The poll found 72 percent opposed to overturning Roe and 28 percent in favor of overturning Roe.

An overturning of Roe would revert to state laws on the matter. In Wisconsin law, abortion is a Felony. The law defines “unborn child” as “a human being from the time of conception until it is born alive.” The law does not apply to “therapeutic abortions” performed by a doctor to save the life of the mother.

Sen. Tammy Baldwin (D-Wisconsin) called on Congress to pass her Women’s Health Protection bill and eliminate the filibuster. The Women’s Health Protection Act would prohibit governmental restrictions to abortion services.

If #SCOTUS is going to legislate from the bench and turn back the clock 50 years on #RoeVWade, then the Senate needs to pass my Women’s Health Protection Act, and if we need to eliminate the filibuster to get it done, we should do that too. #WHPA — Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) May 3, 2022

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wisconsin) was critical of the leak, saying it undermines the judicial system. Johnson is running for re-election.

The goal of this unprecedented breach is to intimidate sitting Supreme Court justices. This is yet another example of how the radical left intends to “fundamentally transform” America. https://t.co/KFF46l8eyC — Senator Ron Johnson (@SenRonJohnson) May 3, 2022

Democratic Senate candidate Mandela Barnes: “It has never been more clear why we need to abolish the filibuster and take immediate action to protect every person’s right to make decisions about their own bodies. Republicans have proven they will stop at nothing to strip every individual of their right to an abortion. We must act now.”

Democratic candidate Sarah Godlewski: “If this reporting is true, this very well could be Democrats’ last warning before the Supreme Court strips reproductive rights from millions of Americans. We have had almost 50 years to codify Roe into law, we can’t afford to wait one more day. The Senate needs to end the filibuster, codify Roe, and defend reproductive freedom – Democrats need to act now.”

Democratic candidate Alex Lasry: “Tonight’s news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe V. Wade is nothing short of an assault on women’s rights. Women deserve the right to control their own reproductive freedom—it is an essential element to a woman’s right to self determination. I’m enraged and grieving, not just for my wife and daughter, but for women in Wisconsin and all across the country. Right this very minute, Senate Democrats need to show urgency. We must overturn the filibuster in order to protect the fabric and freedom of all Americans. Outlawing abortion harms women across the country and will tear families apart. When I’m elected in November, I’ll fight like hell with everything I have to make sure access to safe and legal abortion in available in Wisconsin and nationwide. We have to send a clear message to Washington, protecting abortion care is an issue worth fighting for, and I promise Wisconsinites I will do just that.”

Democratic candidate Tom Nelson: “The Supreme Court has shown their hand. Senator Chuck Schumer must call a special session to blow up the filibuster and codify Roe now.”

On the state level, Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wisconsin) promised to defend access to reproductive health care. He said the consequences of overturning Roe would be “disastrous.”

Our work to defend access to reproductive healthcare has never been more important. Before I became governor, I promised I’d fight to protect access to abortion and reproductive rights. I’ve kept that promise, and I will fight every day as long as I’m governor. — Governor Tony Evers (@GovEvers) May 3, 2022

Republican candidates for governor celebrated the possibility of overturning Roe.

BREAKING → SCOTUS will overturn Roe v. Wade. It’s about time! https://t.co/CpGSxeNrkc — Rebecca Kleefisch (@RebeccaforReal) May 3, 2022

I pray this is true.https://t.co/cTqxo44qKA — Kevin Nicholson (@KevinMNicholson) May 3, 2022

Barbara and I have long worked for and prayed for this moment, and we hope this news proves to be true. As governor, I will always work to protect the unborn, while working to win hearts and minds. https://t.co/z2CYkrJuXi — Tim Michels (@michelsforgov) May 3, 2022

