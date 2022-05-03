Water testing for nitrates to be offered Saturday for Portage County private well owners

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Homeowners in Portage County that obtain drinking water from a private well will be offered free nitrate testing on Saturday. Private well owners need to collect a sample of water from their well and bring it to the Pfiffner Pioneer Park on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Samples can be analyzed on the spot or well owners can leave their samples and results will be mailed.

How to collect your sample:

Identify a source of water that is not connected to a treatment device. An outside faucet works best.

Locate a clean container with a lid to collect the water sample. Label the outside with your name or address

Allow the water to run 5-10 minutes before collecting your sample.

Fill the container with about a half cup of water.

Private well owners must assume the responsibility of testing and treating water to ensure that it is safe to drink. While most of the wells in Wisconsin produce safe drinking water, about 24% of wells in Portage County exceed the safe drinking water standard for nitrate-nitrogen.

Nitrate-nitrogen is one of the most common groundwater pollutants in Portage County. There are a number of potential health risks associated with elevated nitrate-nitrogen levels in drinking water for anyone, but it can be especially dangerous for unborn children and infants younger than six months. While water may look clean and taste good, the only way to know that it is safe to drink is to have it tested.

This event is for Portage County residents who drink water from a private well.

