SPASH names Ryan Eigenberger as new football head coach

New SPASH Football head coach Ryan Eigenberger.
New SPASH Football head coach Ryan Eigenberger.(Stevens Point School District)
By Matt Infield
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) -SPASH has named Ryan Eigenberger as their new football head coach. Eigenberger comes from Kohler/Sheboygan Lutheran/Sheboygan Christian, where he was the head coach from 2019-22.

“I am thrilled to be the next head football coach at SPASH,” said Eigenberger in a statement. “To be part of this exceptional academic and athletic institution is a once in a lifetime opportunity.

“The mission of the football program will be to develop resilient leaders ready for success in all areas of life. We will focus on leadership while relentlessly competing to continue on the great success of this program.”

Eigenberger will look to build off the success the Panthers had in 2021, where they went 6-1 in the Wisconsin Valley Conference on their way to a conference championship.

“Ryan Eigenberger has not only proven himself as a superb football coach, but also an excellent teacher in the classroom.,” said incoming SPASH AD Dave Hauser. “He is a person of high integrity who cares deeply about students, and is committed to success in the classroom and on the athletic field.”

Eigenberger takes over for Michael Krenz, who was named the interim head coach following the resignation of long time head coach Pete McAdams last summer.

