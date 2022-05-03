New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point will be accepting its first patients on May 13th. On Monday, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new building.

“This is a very exciting day for not only Marshfield Clinic but also for patients are here and for the community,” said Ryan Neville, Chief Administrative Officer, Wausau Weston Region.

The biggest benefit for some patients, the location. They’ll no longer have to make the trek to Marshfield for their medical care.

“You’re not gonna have to travel as much, less time to miss work, access to care quicker, hopefully easier,” said Neville.

More patients means more staff. They added 70 healthcare professionals to their team for the new building.

“As a physician, I can say that this will be a wonderful place to practice, for our doctors, our advanced practice clinicians and our care teams which will mean exceptional care for our patients,” said Dr. William Melms, Chief Medical Officer.

The 55-thousand square-foot expansion will offer 20 active specialties including adult and pediatric primary care. It will also have urgent care in the same building.

“Healthcare is arguably one of the biggest challenges any community has and to have facilities like the Marshfield Clinic Health System it’s a really big benefit not only to the city of Stevens Point, but to the whole central Wisconsin area,” said Mayor Mike Wiza.

Stevens Point Mayor Wiza said Marshfield Clinic Health System is solving a healthcare need.

“Responsive to community needs and that’s literally what they did is they reached out and said how can we help? how can we better ourselves and all these other community partners jumped in and said we’ll help. So it’s was always inspiring to see that happen,” said Mayor Wiza.

Though they have lots of new amenities like 12 inpatient hospital beds, a surgical suite and procedural rooms equipped with Telehealth… it’s all for one purpose.

“Impact from community health and wellness prolonging life-saving lives and we’re excited to be able to do that here in Stevens Point,” said Neville.

Neville said Marshfield Clinic Health System has been helping patients for over 20 years and this addition will allow them to expand their care.

