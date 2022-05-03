News and First Alert Weather App
IROW business owner announces he’ll run for 29th Senate District

Cory Tomczyk announces he'll run for 29th Senate District on the republican ticket
By Heather Poltrock
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - Cory Tomczyk, owner of IROW, has announced he’ll run for senate in the 29th District. Tomczyk will run as a republican.

Senator Jerry Petrowski announced last month he will not seek re-election.

During a press conference announcing his campaign, Tomczyk said, “I am not a politician. I am a common man like many of you in this room.”

In his announcement speech, he highlighted support for the Second Amendment, parental rights in education, lower taxes and election integrity.

The Mosinee resident said he was not seeking office for the salary or career.

“I seek this office to help my fellow northern Wisconsin residents.”

Previously elected to the Mosinee School Board, this is Tomczyk’s first campaign for a state-level office.

Tomczyk faces republican challengers Jon Kaiser, of Ladysmith and Brent Jacobson of Mosinee.

