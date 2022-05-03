Hello, My Name Is: Siarra Hart

ATHENS, Wis. (WSAW) - “Siarra was just born, I think, to be a softball player.”

Those words from Athens softball head coach Craig Diedrich are not hyperbole. Siarra Hart was born into a family of fast-pitch softball players across generations.

“My whole family is kind of huge in softball, even the men’s fast pitch softball,” said Hart. “It’s always kind of been in my family. I’ve been playing since a really young age.”

Hart’s taken that family tradition and ran with it at Athens. She is the primary pitcher for the Bluejays and a dangerous bat at the plate. The responsibility of producing on both sides is something Hart embraces.

“I just love the feeling of it,” said Hart. “Even if I’m having an off day, confidence is key. If I’m off, I’m not doing so well, I got to pick up my confidence for sure.”

Her quiet yet confident play has had an impact on the young Bluejays roster. Hart is the only senior on the team. Her catcher and longtime friend Elle Guaerke is the only other upperclassman as a junior.

“She’s so confident,” said Gauerke. “She can go up there good inning, bad inning of hits, get five runs, two runs, no runs, she’ll go up there, throw strikes, we’ve got her back.”

The youthful roster is still experienced. A lot of the sophomores on the team had reps last year, in what was a solid 16-9 season for Athens. As new, young players continue to gain experience, Hart is confident in the talent of the group.

“I love being a leader, but even though we’re young, I connect with them really, really well,” said Hart. “For being so young, they do great. A very talented group. They’re also confident, which puts confidence on my shoulders too so the young…is ok.”

It goes both ways. The roster tends to look up to Hart in more ways than one.

“They have gravitated toward her as the mother of the team if you will,” said head coach Craig Diedrich. “She is definitely the leader.”

The Bluejays are off to a 7-0 start, sitting alone atop the Marawood North standings. The crowning achievement so far has been the offense. Athens is averaging over 15 runs per game through their first seven contests, something that gives Hart a lot of confidence.

“I know that I got my defense behind and I know that next inning we’re going to score some runs so there’s a little bit of pressure off my shoulders that next inning,” said Hart.

With still a good lot of the season to go, Diedrich knows Hart will be a tough role to fill.

“She definitely has gravitated towards putting the Athens Bluejays on her back as our number one, as our ace pitcher and she relishes in succeeding in the circle for us,” said Diedrich.

Until then, Hart’s going to focus on the task at hand, by focusing on the simple joy of playing the game.

“We try and keep it fun, that’s the main thing, that’s how we connect so well, is that we keep it fun,” said Hart. “If someone’s got a bad attitude, we pat them on the shoulder and say ‘Hey, next pitch, next at-bat,’ so we always have each other’s back.”

Hart and the Bluejays are slated to play five games this week to start the month of May.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.