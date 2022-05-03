News and First Alert Weather App
Gov. Evers seeks applicants for district attorneys in Adams, Lincoln, and Portage counties

By Heather Poltrock
May. 3, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers is seeking applicants for district attorneys in Adams, Lincoln, Portage, and counties. The appointments will fill vacancies being created by the election of each county’s district attorney to their respective county’s circuit court. Additionally applicants for district attorneys in Rusk and Iowa counties.

The new district attorneys will serve for the remainder of the unexpired terms that end in January 2025.

To apply, please email a completed application form and supporting materials to GovDAapp@wisconsin.gov. Applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Wed., May 25, 2022.

Nitrate Issue Boils Over in County Meeting
Group Expresses Mining Concerns
