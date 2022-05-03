News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Sunshine and warmer air arrives on Wednesday

By Mark Holley
Published: May. 3, 2022 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) -Mainly clear skies tonight, with temps falling fast into the low 30°s by early Wednesday morning. Wednesday will be a classic Wisconsin-like spring day, a light jacket in the morning, and a t-shirt in the afternoon.

First Alert Weather(WSAW)

A weak disturbance arrives on Thursday with partly sunny skies. A few sprinkles are possible, but most locations will remain dry. The low 60s will continue on Thursday and on Friday.

First Alert Weather(WSAW)
Saturday Afternoon Temps
Saturday Afternoon Temps(WSAW)

The Fishing Opener starts on Saturday. Have the sunscreen and sunglasses on Saturday. Temperatures in the low 60°s with mostly sunny skies.

