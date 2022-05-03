News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Dangers increase as more drivers return to the road post-pandemic

By Drew Sutherland
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Since the world opened back up after COVID-19 sent almost everyone to work from home, traffic is back to previous levels, and with it, traffic accidents.

“Everybody’s back on the road. People are driving again, but what’s happening is the riskier driving behaviors are leading to an increased fatality rate,” said President and owner Jonnee Bauer of the Jonnee Bauer Insurance Agency.

Bauer says factors like stress, distraction, speeding and road rage are all responsible for increased accidents, and incivility on the road is not doing anyone any favors.

“The total losses on the vehicles has just risen so high. Collision frequency is up by 42 percent. Collision severity is up by 43 percent. Collision fatality rate is up by 26 percent. And then on top of it, you’ve got replacement cost parts that are up by 13 percent,” Bauer said.

Bauer says the biggest factor in the cases she sees result from speeding and a lot of the accidents can be avoided.

Many insurance companies offer apps that track driving and reward drivers with discounts depending on driving behaviors.

Copyright 2022 WSAW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Marshfield Medical Center-River Region at Stevens Point held a ribbon cutting ceremony on...
New hospital in Stevens Point opens May 13
Tim Michaels
GOP gubernatorial candidate lived part-time in Wisconsin
Worzalla to looking to add 75 jobs; hosting hiring event Tuesday
The Federal Reserve must move faster than it has in the past to rein in high inflation, Chair...
Fed to fight inflation with fastest rate hikes in decades
The Hagar House aims to help single women families get back on their feet in Wausau, Wis.
Wausau nonprofit set to open its doors to the community by July

Latest News

Above average temperatures by next work week.
First Alert Weather: Warmer air is coming
Addressing sustainability in farmers' markets
Addressing sustainability in farmers' markets
A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington. A...
Report: Supreme Court draft suggests Roe could be overturned
Promoting Mental Health 5/2/2022
Promoting Mental Health 5/2/2022
Uptick in Driving Incidents After COVID 5/2/2022
Uptick in Driving Incidents After COVID 5/2/2022