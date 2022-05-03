Dangers increase as more drivers return to the road post-pandemic

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Since the world opened back up after COVID-19 sent almost everyone to work from home, traffic is back to previous levels, and with it, traffic accidents.

“Everybody’s back on the road. People are driving again, but what’s happening is the riskier driving behaviors are leading to an increased fatality rate,” said President and owner Jonnee Bauer of the Jonnee Bauer Insurance Agency.

Bauer says factors like stress, distraction, speeding and road rage are all responsible for increased accidents, and incivility on the road is not doing anyone any favors.

“The total losses on the vehicles has just risen so high. Collision frequency is up by 42 percent. Collision severity is up by 43 percent. Collision fatality rate is up by 26 percent. And then on top of it, you’ve got replacement cost parts that are up by 13 percent,” Bauer said.

Bauer says the biggest factor in the cases she sees result from speeding and a lot of the accidents can be avoided.

Many insurance companies offer apps that track driving and reward drivers with discounts depending on driving behaviors.

