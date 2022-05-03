Central to Success Workforce Solutions Summit to help with worker retention and expansion

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - Six local chambers of commerce are coming together to try to solve the workforce crisis in central Wisconsin.

The chambers will be hosting the Central to Success Workforce Solutions Summit to promote workforce development in the region. The summit is a collaborative effort among the 6 chambers of commerce to attract and maintain employees in central Wisconsin.

“We are under threat, and it’s a long-range threat for our region,” said Dave Eckmann, president and CEO of the Wausau Chamber of Commerce.

From Merrill to Wisconsin Rapids, central Wisconsin has more job openings than workers to fill them.

“Simply we do not have enough talent to support the economic growth happening in all of our communities,” said Eckmann.

There are a few reasons for the workforce crisis. One of them is the bigger, metropolitan cities attracting central Wisconsin’s talent.

“We do not have the capacity of people has Minneapolis St. Paul has, or Eau Claire has adjacent to Minneapolis St Paul. We are in a talent desert. That is out greatest challenge,” said Eckmann.

Individually the chambers said they don’t have the resources to retain and recruit talent to central Wisconsin. Instead, the 6 chambers of commerce will work as a group to focus on workforce development by bringing their resources together.

“To address the issue is that we have to work collaboratively. We have to connect all of our resources strategically together,” said Eckmann.

This summer’s solutions summit will find resolutions to the workforce shortage and bring them to life.

“This must be talked about in 3 ways, attraction, retention, and expansion,” said Scott Larson of the Marshfield Chamber of Commerce.

The solutions summit will be a place where business leaders can share ideas, talk about recruitment, and learn how to keep employees for years to come.

“And why it will provide a valuable opportunity for our employers to hear these solutions from industry experts on how to attract and retain talent,” said Larson.

The chambers said the solutions summit will be pivotal for the region.

“This is where people need to come to listen, to be involved in what’s the process to make your business more attractive,” said Larson.

The Central to Success Workforce Solutions Summit is on June 1st at the Central Wisconsin Convention and Expo Center in Rothschild.

