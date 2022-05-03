Bay Beach changes hours of operation amid staffing shortages

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Bay Beach opens up Saturday... but the fun starts an hour later and ends an hour earlier than years previous.

Hours of operation are changing due to staffing shortages.

Visitors can catch a ride on the Zippin Pippin or hop aboard the train between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. for most of the summer. Previously, the park would open at 10 a.m. and close at 9 p.m.

The amusement park is still looking for ride operators who are at least 18 years old. Hiring managers are still holding interviews as they hunt for qualified candidates.

Can you believe opening weekend is almost here? We are so excited to start the season and have been working hard on... Posted by Bay Beach Amusement Park on Monday, May 2, 2022

Changes to staffing could mean altering hours of operation once more.

To apply for a ride operator position, visit governmentjobs.com.

Copyright 2022 WBAY. All rights reserved.