Worzalla to looking to add 75 jobs; hosting hiring event Tuesday

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 3:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WSAW) - Worzalla is looking to add 75 news jobs after completing an expansion project that included the addition of a new printing press.

Worzalla will be hosting an open house hiring event Tuesday, May 3 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m at their headquarters at 3535 Jefferson St in Stevens Point. Attendees can learn about open positions for entry-level production, skilled production, team leads, and more.

“It is an exciting time to join the Worzalla team because the demand for printed books is so high,” said Brianne Petruzalek, Vice President of Human Resources at Worzalla. “We encourage anyone who might be interested in learning more about our diverse career opportunities to stop by during our hiring events. You’ll be able to get a better understanding of the many roles it takes to print and manufacture books.”

Worzalla is a printing company based in Stevens Point specializing in high-quality children’s books, cookbooks, and hard-cover best sellers.

