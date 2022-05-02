Wildwood Zoo welcomes new mountain goat

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - Marshfield’s Wildwood Zoo has welcomed a new member to the pastures on the zoo’s Upper Pond Drive.

Hemlock, a male mountain goat, arrived at the zoo in late April. He comes to Marshfield from the Dakota Zoo in Bismarck, North Dakota. The animal care team there describes him as a very confident and curious individual. Hemlock will join female mountain goat, Ruby. Ruby has lived at Wildwood Zoo since 2019 when she and a male goat named Tom were placed through a partnership with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife. Tom passed away in 2020 during a medical procedure.

Both Hemlock and Ruby can be seen on the zoo’s Upper Pond Drive. They have been placed in adjacent pastures to allow Hemlock as much time as he need to adapt to his new surroundings. Currently, Hemlock is quite a bit smaller than Ruby, but he will eventually surpass her in size.

To learn more about all the animals at Wildwood Zoo, visit their Facebook page.

