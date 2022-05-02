Wausau nonprofit set to open its doors to the community by July

WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A new nonprofit will soon be opening its doors to the Wausau community. The Hagar House aims to help single women families get back on their feet. It will do that with programs, mentoring and community outreach.

NewsChannel 7 first learned about the organization in Aug. 2021. At that point, the nonprofit didn’t officially close on the property on N. 5th Street and Fulton Street in Wausau, however, now it’s the place it will call home.

For the last nine months, people from all over the community have been helping the non-profit fix the property up. Some businesses and organizations have also stepped up to the plate. Furniture and ApplianceMart in Wausau is one of the businesses helping the nonprofit get to its goal of opening in July.

“We love the opportunity to give back to the community. And what the Hager House is doing for women in need with children really touches base with one of our core principles of giving back and being ensured that those people have a sound place to sleep at night. [It] really fits with our company’s core philosophies,” Furniture and ApplianceMart’s General Manager, Aaron Clark said.

The board of directors said the out-poor of help from the community has been overwhelming, but they are grateful.

“Every day we get a new phone call from somebody new. [It’s a] very, very generous offer just somebody that wants to be part of this. And so we’re all just kind of floored on a daily basis by how God is working in the community and how much people want to come out and support and do whatever they can to get this very important ministry going,” board president for the Hagar House, Rachael Rogers said.

The Hagar House will be able to house six families at a time. It will offer different kinds of programs, like financial and cooking classes, mentors and community outreach.

“It’s not only just to house and you know, groceries and support, you know, getting around whether it’s bus passes or rides, it’s classes, or financial management, parenting skills, employment opportunities, just getting connected with different things in the community, so that you can be a part of the wonderful community that’s already poured into the house,” Rogers said.

The Hagar House is hosting an open house June 4 where people from the community will be able to get a sense of what the organization is all about.

