Public invited to welcome home Never Forgotten Honor Flight

(WSAW)
By Desiree Fischer
Published: May. 2, 2022 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOSINEE, Wis. (WSAW) - The public is invited to welcome home 99 area veterans as they return from the trip of a lifetime Monday night.

The 39th Never Forgotten Honor Flight took off Monday morning from the Central Wisconsin Airport. Fifteen Korea and 84 Vietnam War era veterans from central and northern Wisconsin will spend the day in Washington D.C. visiting the memorials built in their honor.

Those wishing to welcome the veterans home are asked to arrive at the Central Wisconsin Airport in Mosinee no later than 8:30 p.m. The flight is scheduled to return at approximately 10 p.m. Free parking is available at the airport for those welcoming the veterans home. Never Forgotten Honor Flight veteran alumni are encouraged to wear their honor flight-issued clothing.

Monday’s flight is the first after a 2-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

