Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Country music star, Garth Brooks, performed in front of a sold out crowd at Tiger Stadium Saturday, April 30.
When the singer performed crowd favorite ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ around 9:30 p.m., a seismograph located in the Nicholson Building on LSU’s campus reportedly recorded a small earthquake.
In a social media post, LSU confirmed the seismograph was recording during the show.
https://t.co/OTVrNnwSz6 pic.twitter.com/60RO2qVu8l— Colin Raby (@colin_raby) May 1, 2022
The audience can be heard singing the hit song word for word during the show.
Just before midnight, Garth Brooks posted to social media “UN - FREEEEEAAAAKING REAL!!!! LSU … tonight was better than my wildest dreams !!!! love, g #GARTHinBATONROUGE.”
