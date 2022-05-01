News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

Seismograph records earthquake in Tiger Stadium during Garth Brooks concert

Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks...
Fans light up Tiger Stadium with their cellphone lights Saturday, April 30 as Garth Brooks performs 'The River'.(Lacie Guilbeau)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 12:58 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Country music star, Garth Brooks, performed in front of a sold out crowd at Tiger Stadium Saturday, April 30.

When the singer performed crowd favorite ‘Callin’ Baton Rouge’ around 9:30 p.m., a seismograph located in the Nicholson Building on LSU’s campus reportedly recorded a small earthquake.

When Garth Brooks performed Callin' Baton Rouge on Saturday night, a seismograph located on LSU's campus reportedly recorded a small earthquake.

In a social media post, LSU confirmed the seismograph was recording during the show.

RELATED STORIES
Woman attending Garth Brooks concert to honor brother’s memory
Hotels see boost in visitors for Garth Brooks concert
Special interview with Garth Brooks before concert in Tiger Stadium
Garth Brooks calls Baton Rouge

The audience can be heard singing the hit song word for word during the show.

Just before midnight, Garth Brooks posted to social media “UN - FREEEEEAAAAKING REAL!!!! LSU … tonight was better than my wildest dreams !!!! love, g #GARTHinBATONROUGE.”

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police in Indiana arrested a 14-year-old in connection to the shooting death of his 17-year-old...
14-year-old charged after 17-year-old brother shot and killed, police say
Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Thick ice could spoil fishing opener
Packers finish with 11 selections in 2022 NFL Draft
Sunshine makes a return all day Wednesday.
First Alert Weather: Improving temperatures ahead

Latest News

Evers launches his 1st TV ad buy of Wisconsin governor race
Public invited to welcome home Never Forgotten Honor Flight
Bayern Munich’s Claudio Pizarro and Manchester City’s Shaun Wright-Phillips join Packers great...
Packers announce international soccer match at Lambeau Field
Hemlock the goat arrived at Wildwood Zoo in late April
Wildwood Zoo welcomes new mountain goat
Hagar House to open in July
Hagar House to open in July