News and First Alert Weather App
Community Calendar
Submit Photos and Videos
Programming
5 Premier Places to Work
Advertisement

New disinformation board to tackle Russia, migrant smugglers

A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on...
A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board will immediately begin focusing on misinformation aimed at migrants, a problem that has helped to fuel sudden surges at the U.S. southern border in recent years. It also will monitor and prepare for Russian disinformation threats as this year's midterm elections near.(Source: DHS)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 5:13 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Department of Homeland Security is stepping up an effort to counter disinformation coming from Russia as well as misleading information that human smugglers circulate to target migrants hoping to travel to the U.S.-Mexico border.

“The spread of disinformation can affect border security, Americans’ safety during disasters, and public trust in our democratic institutions,” the department said in a statement Wednesday. It declined The Associated Press’ request for an interview.

A newly formed Disinformation Governance Board announced Wednesday will immediately begin focusing on misinformation aimed at migrants, a problem that has helped to fuel sudden surges at the U.S. southern border in recent years. Human smugglers often spread misinformation around border policies to drum up business.

Last September, for example, confusion around President Joe Biden’s immigration policies combined with messages shared widely across the Haitian community on Meta’s Facebook and WhatsApp platforms led some of the 14,000 migrants to the border town of Del Rio, Texas, where they set up camp. Some were ultimately expelled and were flown out of the U.S.

“We are very concerned that Haitians who are taking the irregular migration path are receiving misinformation that the border is open,” Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at the time.

The new board also will monitor and prepare for Russian disinformation threats as this year’s midterm elections near and the Kremlin continues an aggressive disinformation campaign around the war in Ukraine. Russia has repeatedly waged misinformation campaigns aimed at U.S. audiences to further divisions around election time and spread conspiracy theories around U.S. COVID-19 vaccines. Most recently, Russian state media outlets, social media accounts and officials have used the internet to call photographs, reporting and videos of dead bodies and bombed buildings in Ukraine fake.

The board will be led by disinformation expert Nina Jankowicz, who has researched Russian misinformation tactics and online harassment.

During the 2020 presidential campaign, Biden, a Democrat, repeatedly said he would push tech companies, including Facebook, to crack down harder on misinformation and conspiracy theories that have overwhelmed social media and its users.

Dozens of Republican lawmakers and pundits took to social media on Wednesday to widely criticize the new board and call for it to be disbanded.

“Rather than police our border, Homeland Security has decided to make policing Americans’ speech its top priority,” a tweet from Missouri’s U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley read, in part. “They’re creating a Disinformation Board.”

DHS said in its statement that the board will “protect privacy, civil rights, and civil liberties” as part of its duties.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wynonna Judd, left, and Naomi Judd arrive at the CMT Music Awards on Monday, April 11, 2022, at...
Naomi Judd, of Grammy-winning duo The Judds, dies at 76
Thick ice could spoil fishing opener
Health experts warn of hepatitis, adenovirus in children
Packers logo
BREAKING: Packers get WR in second round, OL in round three
Cars at dealership
Gap insurance can save drivers a lot of expense

Latest News

Hollywood actress and UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador Angelina Jolie visits a boarding school and a...
Angelina Jolie visits school and medical institution in Ukraine
Rachel Niebur kisses her dog, Petey, at a small dog park with the nonprofit People Assisting...
Homeless shelters begin to see value in making room for pets
Casey White and Vicki White
Marshals: Reward for info on escaped inmate, missing officer
Ukrainian officials have said that up to 1,000 civilians are living with soldiers beneath a...
Evacuations underway in Mariupol; Pelosi visits Ukraine
A tornado touched down outside of Wichita Kansas, causing massive damage.
Kansas tornado generated 165 mph winds as it destroyed homes