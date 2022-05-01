News and First Alert Weather App
First Alert Weather: Improving temperatures ahead

Temperatures gradually warm this work week. Chance for rain Tuesday morning.
By Audrey Leigh
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - A gloomy start to the work week with considerable cloudiness on Monday. Highs will near the 50s. The next chance for rain is forecast to affect the southern parts of the area (south of HWY 10) Tuesday morning. Rain will be light and clear by the early afternoon. Areas north will remain dry and cloudy.

Light rain will affect portions of Wisconsin Tuesday morning.
Light rain will affect portions of Wisconsin Tuesday morning.(WSAW)

Some sunshine could develop later in the afternoon as the weather system shifts away to the east. Highs Tuesday are in the mid to upper 50s.

Sunshine makes a return all day Wednesday.
Sunshine makes a return all day Wednesday.(WSAW)

May the 4th on Wednesday has sunshine mixing with clouds and it is going to be warmer. Highs rebound into the low to mid 60s.

Nice weather on tap for May the 4th on Wednesday.
Nice weather on tap for May the 4th on Wednesday.(WSAW)

More clouds around on Cinco de Mayo on Thursday with showers possible south. Highs in the upper 50s. Pleasant weather on Friday with a fair amount of sun and highs in the mid 60s. Mother’s Day is next weekend and at this point, the weather is shaping up to be mainly dry both Saturday and next Sunday, May 8th. Highs in the mid to upper 60s.

A fair amount of sun and pleasant on Saturday.
A fair amount of sun and pleasant on Saturday.(WSAW)
Sun mixed with clouds, breezy, and warm next Sunday.
Sun mixed with clouds, breezy, and warm next Sunday.(WSAW)

